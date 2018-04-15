BeatO offers diabetes management through glucose monitoring solutions

Until last year, India was the diabetes capital of the world. With over 70 million diabetic patients in 2017, a number which is expected to double by 2045, the country is sitting on a ticking time bomb.

Doctors feel timely management can help patients lead a normal life but India lacks a comprehensive platform to provide a one-stop solution to diabetic patients. To provide such a forum for sugar patients, BeatO — short form for beating the ring ‘O’ of diabetes, the universal symbol for the disease — was launched in 2015 with a seed fund of Rs 15 million by ...