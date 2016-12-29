Before note ban: Average Paytm wallet balance was just Rs 22 in September

Firm's statements quoted 150 million as the number of active customers before demonetisation

Paytm might now be riding the demonetisation wave, adding wallet users by the millions and transactions in crores. But as of March, most of its wallets had little or no money. The average balance of Paytm wallets at the end of September was Rs 22, meaning a good number of these had balances less than that. Business Standard accessed the auditor’s quarterly certificate of the escrow account filed by One97 Communications, the company that operates Paytm, with the ministry of corporate affairs. These filings offer a fresh perspective on the wallet business as these numbers are ...

Sai Manish & N Sundaresha Subramanian