I am not seeking any money, position for children or power, responds Murthy

co-founder today denied allegations leveled by the Board over CEO Vishal Sikka's resignation, saying he would respond to them when the time is right.

"Anguished by allegations, tone and tenor of statements made by board, below my dignity to respond to baseless insinuations. I voluntarily left the board in 2014 and am not seeking any money, position for children or power," said founder N R





Murthy's statement Murthy further added that his main concern has always been the deteriorating corporate governance. "My concern primarily was the deteriorating standard of corporate governance which I have repeatedly brought to the notice of the board," he said.

Earlier today, board clarified they had no intention of asking Murthy to play a formal role in the governance of the organisation.

In a BSE filing, the company said, "given the commitment of the board to remain independent and pursue a chosen strategy, the board currently has no intention of asking Mr Murthy to play a formal role in the governance of the organisation".

"Co-chair of the board, Ravi Venkatesan has over the past few weeks repeatedly and publicly stated his and the board's support for Sikka. The company categorically rejects any speculation or allegation of discord between the board and Sikka", the company said.

co-founder Murthy's "continuous assault", including his latest letter, is the primary reason why resigned as the company's chief executive officer and managing director, the IT-major said in a press release sent to the BSE.