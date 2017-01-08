Bengal Chemicals bounces back after decades

Once sick firm finally showing a profit, with revenue up 6-fold in 3 years on a string of reforms

A much-needed corporate structure at Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is evolving now, primary why this company, also the country’s first in the segment, was able to show a profit after 63 years. After a dismal revenue of Rs 17.1 crore in 2013-14, down 38 per cent from a year before and a gross loss of Rs 36.6 crore, things began looking brighter the very next year. During 2014-15, revenue jumped by 169 per cent to Rs 45.8 crore and to Rs 88.2 crore during 2015-16. The loss narrowed from Rs 17.3 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 9.1 crore in 2015-16. P M ...

Avishek Rakshit