Berger Paints Q3 net down 2% to Rs 109 cr

Firm's revenue grew 5% to Rs 1,296 crore

BS Reporter  |  Kolkata 

Image courtesy: Berger Paints

Kolkata-based Berger Paints posted a two per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 109.12 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, although its revenue grew by five per cent at Rs 1,296.6 crore.

For the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year, the company's net profit stood at Rs 111.7 crore while the total income stood at Rs 1,234.6 crore.

According to Abneesh Roy, research analyst with Edelweiss Securities, the company has likely done better in terms of year-on-year growth when pitted against Asian Paints.

"However the base for Berger was softer as compared to Asian paints. Taking base into account, growth rates are similar", Roy said.

 

