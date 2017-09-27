Best places to work in India: Google, BHEL, SBI top list

Google, Heavy Electricals and of have been named as the top three best places to work in by leading global job site Indeed.



Indeed today revealed the 50 best places to work in for 2017, curated from the site's hundreds of thousands of company reviews from employees.



While Amazon grabbed the 4th place, Marriott International was ranked 5th, Intel (6th), American Express (7th), (8th), (9th) and Hyatt (10th).Some of the other indigenous firms in the list include at the 17th place, (20th), Apollo Hospitals (22nd), (33rd), Electronics Limited (37th), (45th), (46th) and (47th).Indeed has over 15 million company reviews globally and these are the most highly rated on overall employee experience."Company reviews can greatly impact a job seeker's decision on where they apply," Indeed Managing Director Sashi Kumar said."While compensation and job security are always on top of mind for employees, we are seeing strong company culture and sense of community becoming just as much of a priority," he added.The ranking is on the basis of both overall and across individual categories as determined by reviews left by visitors to Indeed on individual company pages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)