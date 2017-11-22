JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Infographic: What Gautam Adani's Carmichael mine means for Queensland
Business Standard

Beware! Google collects your location data even when you turn off tracking

Tech giant Google has accepted it taps data from Android devices even when the location is disabled but said the info is used only to manage push notifications and messages, and it is not stored

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Google

Google might be gathering location data from your Android-based devices even when you turn off the location services or remove SIM from your phone, suggests a news report in the Quartz.

According to the report, Google has been collecting location data using cellular towers near its Android devices – even when location is disabled in phones – since the beginning of 2017. The data provide Google access to individuals’ location and their movements which could be considered as breach of user privacy.

The section of Google’s privacy policy that covers location sharing states, “When you use Google services, we may collect and process information about your actual location. We use various technologies to determine location, including IP address, GPS, and other sensors that may, for example, provide Google with information on nearby devices, Wi-Fi access points and cell towers.”

The privacy policy mentions that the company will collect location information from devices, but does not clearly mention if the location data shall be collected from Android devices even when location services are disabled.

Google confirmed the practice to Quartz, says the report, additing that the information collected was neither used nor stored but only utilised for managing push notifications and messages sent to Android consumers. The company also reportedly confirmed it was planning to end the practice by the end of November.

According to the report, the data sent to Google by Android devices were encrypted but they could be accessed by a third party if the phone security was with spyware or other methods of hacking. 
First Published: Wed, November 22 2017. 09:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements