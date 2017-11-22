Beware! Google collects your location data even when you turn off tracking

According to the report, Google
has been collecting location data
using cellular towers near its Android devices
– even when location is disabled in phones – since the beginning of 2017. The data provide Google
access to individuals’ location and their movements which could be considered as breach of user privacy.
The section of Google’s privacy policy that covers location sharing
states, “When you use Google
services, we may collect and process information about your actual location. We use various technologies to determine location, including IP address, GPS, and other sensors that may, for example, provide Google
with information on nearby devices, Wi-Fi access points and cell towers.”
Google
confirmed the practice to Quartz, says the report, additing that the information collected was neither used nor stored but only utilised for managing push notifications and messages sent to Android consumers. The company also reportedly confirmed it was planning to end the practice by the end of November.
According to the report, the data sent to Google
by Android devices
were encrypted but they could be accessed by a third party if the phone security was with spyware or other methods of hacking.
