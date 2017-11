Department of and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary on Wednesday said that (ETF) will be extremely lucrative for long-term

"Both retail and pension fund will find it very attractive for long-term Investing in is like participating in the Indian growth story and who do so will join in the growth story of India," said.

Highlighting on the ETF, Gupta said that the fund has so far received a tremendous response with the anchor book being oversubscribed six times.

"This scale of participation in one product in the recent past is unprecedented. The anchor book has been oversubscribed six times, and domestic have participated in a big way," added Gupta.

The ETF comprises of 22 across six sectors, which includes bluechip and private such as Larsen & Tubro (L&T), Axis Bank, and ITC.

However, the fund also includes three public sector banks, namely State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, and the Indian Bank.