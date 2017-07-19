Bharat Dynamics eyes 20% jump in FY18 revenue, to set up 5 Mw solar unit

Ltd (BDL) has targeted of Rs 5,300 crore from operations in the current financial year, up 20 per cent compared to the previous fiscal.



The Hyderabad-based company outlined its targets and various performance parameters for 2017-18 in an MoU it signed with the defence ministry.



The 'miniratna' defence PSU has planned to set up a five MW solar plant at its upcoming unit at Ibrahimpatnam in Telangana, according to a BDL statement.The company, eyeing a 20 per cent rise over FY17 in from operations at Rs 5,300 crore in FY18, has laid substantial emphasis on R&D in pursuit of self-reliance, it said.The MoU was inked by BDL Chairman and Managing Director and secretary (Defence Production), Ashok Kumar Gupta in New Delhi yesterday.BDL was established in 1970 to be a manufacturing base for guided missiles and allied defence equipment.