Bharat Dynamics eyes 20% jump in FY18 revenue, to set up 5 Mw solar unit

BDL was established in 1970 to be a manufacturing base for guided missiles, allied defence equipment

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Bharat Dynamics targets 20% jump in FY18 revenue at Rs 5,300 cr

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) has targeted revenue of Rs 5,300 crore from operations in the current financial year, up 20 per cent compared to the previous fiscal.

The Hyderabad-based company outlined its targets and various performance parameters for 2017-18 in an MoU it signed with the defence ministry.


The 'miniratna' defence PSU has planned to set up a five MW solar plant at its upcoming unit at Ibrahimpatnam in Telangana, according to a BDL statement.

The company, eyeing a 20 per cent rise over FY17 in revenue from operations at Rs 5,300 crore in FY18, has laid substantial emphasis on R&D in pursuit of self-reliance, it said.

The MoU was inked by BDL Chairman and Managing Director V Udaya Bhaskar and secretary (Defence Production), Ashok Kumar Gupta in New Delhi yesterday.

BDL was established in 1970 to be a manufacturing base for guided missiles and allied defence equipment.

