Bharat Floorings is tiling palaces, homes and restaurants for 95 years

A year after Pherozesha Sidhwa had co-founded his tile-making company in 1922 with his nephew, Rustom, during the Swadeshi Movement, he had a whole batch of black and white patterned tiles thrown into the Arabian Sea. Sidhwa just wasn’t happy about how the tiles looked.
“It was almost worth Rs 50,000; that was a lot in those days,” says Firdaus Variava, Sidhwa’s grandson and vice-chairman at Bharat Floorings and Tiles.
It was only when Sidhwa went to Italy soon after the tiles were discarded that he realised that all they needed was better polishing.
Bharat’s tiles have also left their mark in residences of the ex-royals of Bikaner, Gwalior Jodhpur, and more. “Although 75 years have passed, all flooring is in excellent condition. It is beautiful and is a pleasure for me, my family members and guests who visit us,” reads a note from the former maharaja of Vansda, Gujarat.
Go anywhere across the country, even to railway stations including the rambunctious Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, and you’re likely to be walking on Bharat’s tiles: it’s a legacy that dates back to 95 years. In fact, if “you’ve grown up in Mumbai,” says designer Ravi Vazirani, “you’d have to be living under a rock to not have seen the gorgeous floors at the Royal Bombay Yacht Club or any of the city’s old buildings.” (Bharat tiles are here too.)
