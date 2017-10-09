Bharat Forge in acceleration mode

The stock of Bharat Forge touched a fresh 52-week high on multiple triggers, both in the Indian and US market segments. Key verticals of its auto and industrial business, be it commercial vehicles, passenger cars or oil and gas, are after many years witnessing higher demand at the same time. The immediate triggers are the sales of medium and heavy commercial trucks both in the US (class 8 vehicles) and in India. The commercial vehicles (CV) business is the single-largest segment for the company, accounting for about 40% of consolidated revenues. CV makers are the key clients of the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?