Bharat Forge Q4 net profit up 25% at Rs 207 crore

Company had posted a net profit of Rs 165.57 crore during the same period of previous financial year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Auto components major Bharat Forge on Wednesday reported a 25.32 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 207.50 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 165.57 crore during the same period of previous financial year, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.



Total income from operations stood at Rs 1,205.37 crore as against Rs 1,089.07 crore in the year-ago period, up 10.67 per cent.

For the entire financial year, the company reported a net profit of Rs 585.07 crore as compared to Rs 697.62 crore in the 2015 -16 financial year.

Shares of the company were trading 3.17 per cent up at Rs 1,077 on BSE.

