JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Supreme Court appoints official receiver to manage Aamby Valley
Business Standard

Bharat Petroleum launches two new LNG tenders for supply: Sources

Bids for this tender must be submitted on or before Nov. 28 and the award is due on Dec. 12: Source

Reuters  |  London 

Bharat Petroleum
Bharat Petroleum. Photo: Reuters

India's Bharat Petroleum launched a tender seeking a spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in January and a separate tender for three cargoes for May, August and October, trade sources said.

Bharat seeks a spot cargo for Jan. 19-21 delivery into the Dahej import terminal, with bids due on or before Dec. 5 and the award due to be made on Dec. 7, one trader said.

In a parallel tender, Bharat requires a cargo in May, August and October. Bids for this tender must be submitted on or before Nov. 28 and the award is due on Dec. 12, the trader said.

 

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, November 23 2017. 17:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements