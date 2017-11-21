JUST IN
Bharti Airtel adds 3.1 mn subscribers in Oct: COAI

Vodafone added 879,413 subscribers, whereas Aircel and Telenor lost 497,264 and 1.1 million subscribers in October

Reuters | BS Web Team 

Telecom major Bharti Airtel added over 3.1 million subscribers in October to 28,51,95,633 from 28,20,47,469 in September.

Shares of Bharti Airtel closed 2.13 per cent up at Rs 503.15 on Tuesday. 

Shares of Bharti Airtel opened at Rs 490.50 and touched a high and low of Rs 509 and Rs 490.50, respectively, in trade on Tuesday. Benchmark BSE Sensex closed 118.45 points, or 0.36 per cent, up at 33,478.35.

Other listed player Idea Cellular added 713,408 subscribers in the month gone by. However, shares of the company closed 0.30 per cent down at Rs 100.80. Idea Cellular opened the day at Rs 102.40 and touched a high and low of Rs 102.50 and Rs 99.60, respectively.

