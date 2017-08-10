Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Telecom

IT layoffs: 11 Tech Mahindra employees file petition, move labour court
Business Standard

Bharti Airtel CEO sells stake worth Rs 5 crore in firm to Bharti Telecom

Shares of the telecom major ended the day 0.08 per cent up at Rs 416.40 on the NSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bharti Airtel, Airtel
A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi on April 21, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)

Bharti Airtel MD and CEO Gopal Vittal on Thursday sold 1.21 lakh shares of the company to promoter firm Bharti Telecom for over Rs 5 crore.

According to the block deal data available with the NSE, the shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 416.05 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 5,03,42,050.

Vittal of Bharti Airtel disposed of 1.21 lakh shares in the telecom major, according to the data.

The shares were bought by Bharti Airtel's promoter firm Bharti Telecom through an open market transaction.

Shares of the telecom major ended the day 0.08 per cent up at Rs 416.40 on the NSE.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements