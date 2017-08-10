Bharti Airtel CEO sells stake worth Rs 5 crore in firm to Bharti Telecom

Bharti MD and CEO Gopal Vittal on Thursday sold 1.21 lakh of the company to promoter firm Bharti Telecom for over Rs 5 crore.



According to the block deal data available with the NSE, the were offloaded at an average price of Rs 416.05 apiece, valuing the at Rs 5,03,42,050.



Vittal of Bharti disposed of 1.21 lakh in the telecom major, according to the data.



The were bought by Bharti Airtel's promoter firm Bharti Telecom through an open market



of the telecom major ended the day 0.08 per cent up at Rs 416.40 on the