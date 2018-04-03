Bharti Airtel headed for first loss in 60 quarters on falling revenue

After reporting Rs 3.06 billion consolidated net profit for the December quarter, Bharti Airtel could end up posting a loss in the March quarter, a first in 60 quarters (or 15 years) on falling revenue and rising costs. The last time the firm reported a loss was in the December 2002 quarter, when the figure came in at a negative Rs 70.70 million.

What compounds the matter is a seasonally weak quarter for its Africa operations that had shown a sharp improvement in profits at the operating level in the last few quarters. Falling tariffs in its India business, brought on by Reliance Jio's ...