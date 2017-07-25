Bharti Airtel Q1 net takes massive 75% hit on Jio impact

Bharti Airtel’s net profit for Q1 slumped 75% with a net profit of Rs 367 crore for the three months ended June. Net profit in the January-March quarter was nearly Rs 373 crore.

Revenue fell 14% to Rs 21,958 crore from a year earlier as data and voice rates fell.

Profit on a consolidated basis, which includes the company's Africa operations and its Indian satellite TV business among others, fell to 3.67 billion rupees ($57.01 million) in the three months to June 30, while revenue fell 14 percent to 219.58 billion rupees.

Reliance Jio, backed by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has shaken India's telecoms industry since it was launched a year ago by offering months of free services and sharply discounted plans, battering the fortunes of established rivals such as and Idea Cellular.