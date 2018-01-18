JUST IN
Bharti Airtel Q3 net declines 39% to Rs 3.06 bn; ARPU down 15% at Rs 123

Revenue for the quarter declined 13% to Rs 203.18 bn

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Bharti Airtel

Telecom major Bharti Airtel reported 39% drop in net profit at Rs 3.06 billion for the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 5.03 billion in year-ago period, after telecom regulator Trai ordered a sharp cut in mobile interconnection fees. Company announced interim dividend of Rs 2.84 per share. Revenue for the quarter declined 13% to Rs 203.18 billion as compared to Rs 233.35 billion in December 2016. Average revenue per user (ARPU) declined 15% on quarterly basis at Rs 123. On Thursday, Airtel stocks on BSE closed 1.17% lower at Rs 494.50 apiece.

First Published: Thu, January 18 2018. 18:29 IST

