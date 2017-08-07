Company
Bharti Airtel selling 3.7% stake in Bharti Infratel for up to Rs 2,552 cr

Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd, is selling Infratel shares in price range of Rs 378 to Rs 398

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

An advertisement for Bharti Infratel Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is seen posted on a wall as a roadside vendor selling magazines and newspapers waits for customers in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)
Indian telecoms group Bharti Airtel Ltd has launched a sale of a 3.7 per cent stake in tower arm Bharti Infratel Ltd for up to 25.52 billion rupees ($400 million), according to a deal term sheet.

Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, is selling the Infratel shares in a price range of 378 rupees to 397.85 rupees each, the term sheet said.

The lower end of the price range is a 5 per cent discount to the stock's closing price on Monday.

JPMorgan and UBS are managing the share sale.

As of end-June, Bharti Airtel and Nettle together owned 61.65 per cent of Bharti Infratel, stock exchange data showed.

Bhart Airtel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

