Bharti Airtel selling 3.7% stake in Bharti Infratel for up to Rs 2,552 cr

-
ALSO READBharti Airtel may sell 3% stake in Infratel Airtel sells stake in Bharti Infratel to KKR, Canada Pension for Rs 6194 cr Bharti Airtel invests Rs 30,000 crore on infrastructure in 2 years Airtel sells 10.3% stake in Bharti Infratel to KKR, CPPIB for Rs 6,194 cr Reliance Jio's high capital expenditure boosts Bharti Infratel scrip
-
Indian telecoms group Bharti Airtel Ltd has launched a sale of a 3.7 per cent stake in tower arm Bharti Infratel Ltd for up to 25.52 billion rupees ($400 million), according to a deal term sheet.
Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, is selling the Infratel shares in a price range of 378 rupees to 397.85 rupees each, the term sheet said.
The lower end of the price range is a 5 per cent discount to the stock's closing price on Monday.
JPMorgan and UBS are managing the share sale.
As of end-June, Bharti Airtel and Nettle together owned 61.65 per cent of Bharti Infratel, stock exchange data showed.
Bhart Airtel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.