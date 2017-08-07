Bharti Airtel selling 3.7% stake in Bharti Infratel for up to Rs 2,552 cr

Indian group Ltd has launched a sale of a 3.7 per cent in tower arm Ltd for up to 25.52 billion rupees ($400 million), according to a deal term sheet.

Nettle Investments Ltd, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, is selling the Infratel in a range of 378 rupees to 397.85 rupees each, the term sheet said.

The lower end of the range is a 5 per cent discount to the stock's closing on Monday.

and are managing the share sale.

As of end-June, and Nettle together owned 61.65 per cent of Bharti Infratel, stock exchange data showed.

Bhart Airtel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.