Bharti Airtel to buy Telenor India

-
ALSO READRetaining Telenor's customers could be challenging for Airtel post buyout Airtel unveils 'Surprises' to mark 2 million fixed broadband feat 35,000 PoIs given to Jio in 5 months: Airtel Bharti Airtel's profits plunge to four-year low as Jio-led price war bites Bharti Airtel Q2 net slips 5% on higher costs
-
|Sl. No.
|*Acquisition timeline
|Company / Spectrum acquired
|Telecom Circles
|1
|May-2012
|Qualcomm AP’s India
|Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana and Kerala
|2
|Jun-2014
|Loop Mobile
|Mumbai
|3
|Aug-2015
|Augere Wireless Broadband India
|Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MPCG)
|4
|Mar-2016
|Videocon Telecommunications
|Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, UP (East) and UP (West)
|5
|Apr-2016
|Aircel Dishnet Wireless
|Tamil Nadu (including Chennai), Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, North East, Orissa and and Andhra Pradesh
|6
|Feb 23 - 2017
|Telenor (India) Communications
|Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West) and Assam