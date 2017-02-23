Bharti Airtel to buy Telenor India

Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecoms network operator, said it would buy (India) Communications Pvt Ltd, in a deal that will bolster Airtel's footprint with additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band.

Airtel will buy Telenor's India operations in seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West) and Assam, the company said in a statement.

“The customers of India will now be able to enjoy India’s widest and fastest voice & data network, and a range of Airtel’s world-class products and services”, said Gopal Vittal, managing director and CEO (India and South Asia),

The proposed acquisition will include transfer of all of India’s assets and customers, further augmenting Airtel’s overall customer base and network.

Speaking on the acquisition, Sigve Brekke, chief executive officer of Group said that the significant investments needed to secure India’s future business on a standalone basis will not give an acceptable level of return.”

The acquisition is subject to requisite regulatory approvals. India’s operations and services will continue as normal until the completion of the transaction.

