Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Telecom

Snapdeal orders mass lay-off; FreeCharge to be sold for $300 mn
Business Standard

Bharti Airtel to buy Telenor India

The deal will bolster Airtel's footprint with additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band

Reuters 

airtel, bharti airtel,
Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecoms network operator, said it would buy Telenor (India) Communications Pvt Ltd, in a deal that will bolster Airtel's footprint with additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band.

Airtel will buy Telenor's India operations in seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West) and Assam, the company said in a statement.

“The customers of Telenor India will now be able to enjoy India’s widest and fastest voice & data network, and a range of Airtel’s world-class products and services”, said Gopal Vittal, managing director and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel.

The proposed acquisition will include transfer of all of Telenor India’s assets and customers, further augmenting Airtel’s overall customer base and network.

Speaking on the acquisition, Sigve Brekke, chief executive officer of Telenor Group said that the significant investments needed to secure Telenor India’s future business on a standalone basis will not give an acceptable level of return.”

The acquisition is subject to requisite regulatory approvals. Telenor India’s operations and services will continue as normal until the completion of the transaction.
 
Sl. No. *Acquisition timeline Company / Spectrum acquired Telecom Circles
1 May-2012 Qualcomm AP’s India   Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana and Kerala
2 Jun-2014 Loop Mobile Mumbai
3 Aug-2015 Augere Wireless Broadband India Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MPCG)
4 Mar-2016 Videocon Telecommunications Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, UP (East) and UP (West)
5 Apr-2016 Aircel Dishnet Wireless Tamil Nadu (including Chennai), Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, North East, Orissa and and Andhra Pradesh
6 Feb 23 - 2017 Telenor (India) Communications Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West) and Assam
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Bharti Airtel to buy Telenor India

The deal will bolster Airtel's footprint with additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band

The deal will bolster Airtel's footprint with additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band
Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecoms network operator, said it would buy Telenor (India) Communications Pvt Ltd, in a deal that will bolster Airtel's footprint with additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band.

Airtel will buy Telenor's India operations in seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West) and Assam, the company said in a statement.

“The customers of Telenor India will now be able to enjoy India’s widest and fastest voice & data network, and a range of Airtel’s world-class products and services”, said Gopal Vittal, managing director and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel.

The proposed acquisition will include transfer of all of Telenor India’s assets and customers, further augmenting Airtel’s overall customer base and network.

Speaking on the acquisition, Sigve Brekke, chief executive officer of Telenor Group said that the significant investments needed to secure Telenor India’s future business on a standalone basis will not give an acceptable level of return.”

The acquisition is subject to requisite regulatory approvals. Telenor India’s operations and services will continue as normal until the completion of the transaction.
 
Sl. No. *Acquisition timeline Company / Spectrum acquired Telecom Circles
1 May-2012 Qualcomm AP’s India   Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana and Kerala
2 Jun-2014 Loop Mobile Mumbai
3 Aug-2015 Augere Wireless Broadband India Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MPCG)
4 Mar-2016 Videocon Telecommunications Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, UP (East) and UP (West)
5 Apr-2016 Aircel Dishnet Wireless Tamil Nadu (including Chennai), Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, North East, Orissa and and Andhra Pradesh
6 Feb 23 - 2017 Telenor (India) Communications Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West) and Assam
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Bharti Airtel to buy Telenor India

The deal will bolster Airtel's footprint with additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band

Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecoms network operator, said it would buy Telenor (India) Communications Pvt Ltd, in a deal that will bolster Airtel's footprint with additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band.

Airtel will buy Telenor's India operations in seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West) and Assam, the company said in a statement.

“The customers of Telenor India will now be able to enjoy India’s widest and fastest voice & data network, and a range of Airtel’s world-class products and services”, said Gopal Vittal, managing director and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel.

The proposed acquisition will include transfer of all of Telenor India’s assets and customers, further augmenting Airtel’s overall customer base and network.

Speaking on the acquisition, Sigve Brekke, chief executive officer of Telenor Group said that the significant investments needed to secure Telenor India’s future business on a standalone basis will not give an acceptable level of return.”

The acquisition is subject to requisite regulatory approvals. Telenor India’s operations and services will continue as normal until the completion of the transaction.
 
Sl. No. *Acquisition timeline Company / Spectrum acquired Telecom Circles
1 May-2012 Qualcomm AP’s India   Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana and Kerala
2 Jun-2014 Loop Mobile Mumbai
3 Aug-2015 Augere Wireless Broadband India Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MPCG)
4 Mar-2016 Videocon Telecommunications Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, UP (East) and UP (West)
5 Apr-2016 Aircel Dishnet Wireless Tamil Nadu (including Chennai), Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, North East, Orissa and and Andhra Pradesh
6 Feb 23 - 2017 Telenor (India) Communications Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West) and Assam
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

image
Business Standard
177 22