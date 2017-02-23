Bharti Airtel to buy Telenor's India operations in Rs 7,000-cr deal

on Thursday announced buying out Norwegian telecom giant Telenor’s India operations for Rs 7,000 crore. The announcement comes less than a month after rival announced discussions with Cellular for a possible merger.

today has entered into a definitive agreement with South Asia Investments to acquire (India) Communications. The acquisition of by Bharti is expected to bolster Airtel’s already strong footprint with additional spectrum in 1800 MHz band, the company's release said.

According to sources, the deal size is expected to be around Rs 7,000 crore.

This is the second such announcement in the sector after and Cellular confirmed their discussions for a proposed merger, late last month.

The entry of in September 2016 and its free promotional offers have forced the industry to work towards consolidation. Some experts feel that consolidation is the only answer to battle a newcomer like

As part of the agreement, Airtel will acquire India’s running operations in seven circles — Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West) and Assam.

These circles represent a high population concentration and therefore offer a high potential for growth, the company said in a statement.

Following the announcement, shares of opened nearly six per cent up on the BSE.

The acquisition is subject to requisite regulatory approvals. Further, the proposed acquisition will include the transfer of all of India’s assets and customers.

Airtel has said that it will offer the existing customers of India added benefits of its innovative product portfolio, access to superior voice and data services, mobile banking, domestic and international roaming facilities.

India’s operations and services will continue as normal until the completion of the transaction.

Gopal Vittal, managing director and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said, "On completion, the proposed acquisition will undergo seamless integration, both on the customer as well as the network side, and further strengthen our market position in several key circles."

"The proposed transaction will also create substantial long-term value for our shareholders given the significant synergies," added Gopal.

Sigve Brekke, chief executive officer of Group, said, "Finding a long-term solution to our India business has been a priority for us, and we are pleased with our agreement with Airtel. After thorough consideration, it is our view that the significant investments needed to secure India’s future business on a standalone basis will not give an acceptable level of return."