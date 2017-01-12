Bharti Airtel to spend Rs 3,000 cr to set up payments bank

Ltd, India's top wireless carrier, on Thursday unveiled a so-called bank, committing an initial investment of Rs 3,000 crore to build a nationwide network.

Airtel Bank is the first among several such niche banks to start operations, after the central bank handed over new permits to bring financial services within the reach of millions who still lack access to formal banking.

banks can take deposits and remittances but are not allowed to lend. This new set of banks is expected to increase competition in the sector by offering higher interest rates on deposits.

Several of Bharti's competitors have also received bank licenses, including Reliance Industries, which has entered the country's telecoms sector through unit Jio, as well as Group Plc and Idea Cellular.

Private-sector lender owns a minority stake in Airtel Bank.

Airtel Bank will use 250,000 of Bharti Airtel's retail mobile services outlets to offer its services and has already added one million customers during its pilot phase, it said in a statement.