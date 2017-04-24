Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Infra firm Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 125-cr taxi track project at Goa airport
Business Standard

Bharti Airtel woos postpaid customers: Modifies plans starting at Rs 299

Under Rs 299 plan, users get 680 mins of local, STD calls and 600MB of 4G data as per billing cycle

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Bharti Airtel office building in New Delhi
Bharti Airtel office building in New Delhi

As the telecom industry's war over broadband speed, data and calling plans escalates, India’s largest telco Bharti Airtel has yet again revised its Rs 299 and Rs 399 postpaid plans. 

While both the schemes under Airtel's myPlans offer nationwide free roaming for incoming calls, there are no unlimited benefits extended to customers. 

Rs 299 plan: Along with 680 minutes of local and STD calls valid across connections, it offers 600MB of 4G data based on the users’ billing cycle. 

Rs 399 plan: The free local and STD minutes are increased to 765 under this plan and the data usage is increased to 1GB of the billing cycle. 

While incoming calls are free pan India, outgoing roaming calls come with a cap  80 paise per minute under both the plans. 

Free data: The 30 GB data benefit is available only to customers on Infinity and myPlans starting from Rs 499 for those using a 4G handset. Upon exceeding the allotted data, standard charges will applicable.

After being rated as the fastest network in India by speed test service Ookla, the operator gifted between 6 GB-30 GB of data to all its postpaid customers. Users can avail the offer through My Airtel app till April 30. 

Although the revised plans fail to provide unlimited benefits, one can opt for the Rs 499 plan for unlimited local and STD calls, along with 3GB of 4G data. However, there are no free minutes given for outgoing calls under this plan. For free calls and 5GB of 4G data, users will have to crunch out Rs 649.

Bharti Airtel led the subscriber growth, adding 3 million new mobile customers during March and taking the total base to 273.65 million subscribers. It had the highest market share at 33.25 per cent. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Bharti Airtel woos postpaid customers: Modifies plans starting at Rs 299

Under Rs 299 plan, users get 680 mins of local, STD calls and 600MB of 4G data as per billing cycle

Under Rs 299 plan, users get 680 mins of local, STD calls and 600MB of 4G data as per billing cycle
As the telecom industry's war over broadband speed, data and calling plans escalates, India’s largest telco Bharti Airtel has yet again revised its Rs 299 and Rs 399 postpaid plans. 

While both the schemes under Airtel's myPlans offer nationwide free roaming for incoming calls, there are no unlimited benefits extended to customers. 

Rs 299 plan: Along with 680 minutes of local and STD calls valid across connections, it offers 600MB of 4G data based on the users’ billing cycle. 

Rs 399 plan: The free local and STD minutes are increased to 765 under this plan and the data usage is increased to 1GB of the billing cycle. 

While incoming calls are free pan India, outgoing roaming calls come with a cap  80 paise per minute under both the plans. 

Free data: The 30 GB data benefit is available only to customers on Infinity and myPlans starting from Rs 499 for those using a 4G handset. Upon exceeding the allotted data, standard charges will applicable.

After being rated as the fastest network in India by speed test service Ookla, the operator gifted between 6 GB-30 GB of data to all its postpaid customers. Users can avail the offer through My Airtel app till April 30. 

Although the revised plans fail to provide unlimited benefits, one can opt for the Rs 499 plan for unlimited local and STD calls, along with 3GB of 4G data. However, there are no free minutes given for outgoing calls under this plan. For free calls and 5GB of 4G data, users will have to crunch out Rs 649.

Bharti Airtel led the subscriber growth, adding 3 million new mobile customers during March and taking the total base to 273.65 million subscribers. It had the highest market share at 33.25 per cent. 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Bharti Airtel woos postpaid customers: Modifies plans starting at Rs 299

Under Rs 299 plan, users get 680 mins of local, STD calls and 600MB of 4G data as per billing cycle

As the telecom industry's war over broadband speed, data and calling plans escalates, India’s largest telco Bharti Airtel has yet again revised its Rs 299 and Rs 399 postpaid plans. 

While both the schemes under Airtel's myPlans offer nationwide free roaming for incoming calls, there are no unlimited benefits extended to customers. 

Rs 299 plan: Along with 680 minutes of local and STD calls valid across connections, it offers 600MB of 4G data based on the users’ billing cycle. 

Rs 399 plan: The free local and STD minutes are increased to 765 under this plan and the data usage is increased to 1GB of the billing cycle. 

While incoming calls are free pan India, outgoing roaming calls come with a cap  80 paise per minute under both the plans. 

Free data: The 30 GB data benefit is available only to customers on Infinity and myPlans starting from Rs 499 for those using a 4G handset. Upon exceeding the allotted data, standard charges will applicable.

After being rated as the fastest network in India by speed test service Ookla, the operator gifted between 6 GB-30 GB of data to all its postpaid customers. Users can avail the offer through My Airtel app till April 30. 

Although the revised plans fail to provide unlimited benefits, one can opt for the Rs 499 plan for unlimited local and STD calls, along with 3GB of 4G data. However, there are no free minutes given for outgoing calls under this plan. For free calls and 5GB of 4G data, users will have to crunch out Rs 649.

Bharti Airtel led the subscriber growth, adding 3 million new mobile customers during March and taking the total base to 273.65 million subscribers. It had the highest market share at 33.25 per cent. 

image
Business Standard
177 22