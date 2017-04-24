Bharti Airtel woos postpaid customers: Modifies plans starting at Rs 299

As the telecom industry's war over broadband speed, data and calling plans escalates, India’s largest telco has yet again revised its Rs 299 and Rs 399

While both the schemes under Airtel's myPlans offer nationwide free roaming for incoming calls, there are no unlimited benefits extended to customers.

Rs 299 plan: Along with 680 minutes of local and STD calls valid across connections, it offers 600MB of 4G data based on the users’ billing cycle.

Rs 399 plan: The free local and STD minutes are increased to 765 under this plan and the data usage is increased to 1GB of the billing cycle.

While incoming calls are free pan India, outgoing roaming calls come with a cap 80 paise per minute under both the plans.

Free data: The 30 GB data benefit is available only to customers on Infinity and myPlans starting from Rs 499 for those using a 4G handset. Upon exceeding the allotted data, standard charges will applicable.



After being rated as the fastest network in India by speed test service Ookla, the operator gifted between 6 GB-30 GB of data to all its postpaid customers. Users can avail the offer through My Airtel app till April 30.

Although the revised plans fail to provide unlimited benefits, one can opt for the Rs 499 plan for unlimited local and STD calls, along with 3GB of 4G data. However, there are no free minutes given for outgoing calls under this plan. For free calls and 5GB of 4G data, users will have to crunch out Rs 649.

led the subscriber growth, adding 3 million new mobile customers during March and taking the total base to 273.65 million subscribers. It had the highest market share at 33.25 per cent.