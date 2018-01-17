Bharti Infratel Q3 net declines 5.6% to Rs 5.85 bn on higher expenses

JUST IN
An advertisement for Bharti Infratel Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is seen posted on a wall as a roadside vendor selling magazines and newspapers waits for customers in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)

Mobile masts operator Bharti Infratel Ltd said on Wednesday its net profit fell 5.6 per cent in the third quarter, missing analysts' estimates, pulled down by higher expenses.

Profit came in at 5.85 billion rupees ($91.57 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with 6.20 billion rupees a year ago, the company said on Wednesday. Analysts on average expected the company, which is majority-owned by Bharti Enterprises, to post a profit of 7.10 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations of the firm, which owns a stake in India's biggest mobile tower company Indus Towers, rose nearly 11 per cent to 16.97 billion rupees.

Revenue related to the company's joint venture with Indus grew 4.7 per cent to 19.59 billion rupees.
First Published: Wed, January 17 2018. 17:59 IST

