Bharti Infratel Q4 profit falls 17%, misses estimates

Ltd posted a 17 per cent drop in its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, missing analysts' estimate, hurt by higher

Consolidated net came in at Rs 597 crore ($92.83 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 718 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Analysts on average had expected a consolidated net of Rs 6.99 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Consolidated rose about 8.5 per cent to Rs 1133 crore.