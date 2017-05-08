Company
Business Standard

Bharti Infratel Q4 profit falls 17%, misses estimates

Consolidated expenses rose about 8.5 per cent to Rs 1133 crore

Reuters 

Bharti
Bharti

Bharti Infratel Ltd posted a 17 per cent drop in its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, missing analysts' estimate, hurt by higher expenses.

Consolidated net profit came in at Rs 597 crore ($92.83 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 718 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Analysts on average had expected a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.99 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Consolidated expenses rose about 8.5 per cent to Rs 1133 crore.

 

Business Standard
Business Standard
