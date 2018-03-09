BHEL bags Rs 117-bn thermal power plant contract in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

State-owned power equipment major (BHEL) on Friday said it has won Rs 117-billion order for setting up a 3x800 Mw thermal power plant in

"The order for setting up the 3x800 MW Patratu Super Thermal Power Station Expansion, Phase-I (3x 800 MW) has been placed on by Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (PVUNL - a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd in joint venture with Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd)," said in a filing.

Located at Patratu in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, the project will be executed by on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, it added.

said the commissioning of the project would also lead to phasing out of the old fleet of sub-critical units presently installed at Patratu.

Shares of were trading 1.34 per cent higher at Rs 87.15 on the .