BHEL bags Rs 64-cr order to set up 6 sewage treatment plants in Raipur

State-run engineering firm has bagged an order worth over Rs 64 crore for setting up six sewage treatment plants in Raipur,



"As part of its strategy to diversify into new areas, Ltd (BHEL) has won an order for setting up six decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh," a statement said.



According to the statement, the order is valued at over Rs 64 crore, and the will have a cumulative capacity of 25.4 MLD (million litres per day). The order has been placed on by Development Authority.The project for construction of the decentralised shall be based on (SBR) technology.has been in the water treatment business in the power as well as industrial segments and has set up several water treatment plants, seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO)-based desalination plants, among others.The company offers turnkey solutions to all segments of water management right from potable water applications to domestic sewage treatment.