BHEL commissions 54-Mw coal-fired power plant in Indonesia

-
ALSO READBHEL starts execution of Rs 20,400-crore Yadadri plant in Telangana IPP's thermal power projects in trouble with 60,000-Mw stressed assets NTPC's commercial power generation capacity to cross 50 GW BHEL pays 79% dividend for 2016-17, highest in 3 years BHEL trips on higher incidental costs
-
State-run BHEL today announced commissioning of a 54 MW coal-fired captive power project in Indonesia.
The 3x18 MW power project located at Sangatta, East Kalimantan, Indonesia has been set up by BHEL for PT Citra Kusuma Perdana (PT CKP) for their coal-mining operations, BHEL said in a statement.
For the project, the company has designed, engineered, manufactured and supplied the boiler, turbine and generator (BTG) island and associated auxiliaries along with supervisory services during erection and commissioning.
BHEL has executed several projects in the region including projects in Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. In Indonesia, the company has earlier successfully executed a 2x30 MW boiler project for PT Makmur Sejahtera Wisesa (PT MSW); and 2x11 MW and 1x15 MW captive power projects for PT Indo Bharat Rayon (PT IBR).
An integrated power plant equipment manufacturer with over 50 years of experience, the company today has a presence in 82 countries in the six continents and has installed nearly 180 GW globally.
In the overseas market, BHEL is presently executing various types of hydro, thermal and gas based power projects, including the prestigious 2x660 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project in Bangladesh.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU