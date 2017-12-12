JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Overall India M&A value declines 12% to $56 billion in 2017
Business Standard

BHEL commissions 54-Mw coal-fired power plant in Indonesia

The 3x18 MW power project located at Sangatta, East Kalimantan, Indonesia has been set up by BHEL

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BHEL commissions 54-Mw coal-fired power plant in Indonesia

State-run BHEL today announced commissioning of a 54 MW coal-fired captive power project in Indonesia.

The 3x18 MW power project located at Sangatta, East Kalimantan, Indonesia has been set up by BHEL for PT Citra Kusuma Perdana (PT CKP) for their coal-mining operations, BHEL said in a statement.


For the project, the company has designed, engineered, manufactured and supplied the boiler, turbine and generator (BTG) island and associated auxiliaries along with supervisory services during erection and commissioning.

BHEL has executed several projects in the region including projects in Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. In Indonesia, the company has earlier successfully executed a 2x30 MW boiler project for PT Makmur Sejahtera Wisesa (PT MSW); and 2x11 MW and 1x15 MW captive power projects for PT Indo Bharat Rayon (PT IBR).

An integrated power plant equipment manufacturer with over 50 years of experience, the company today has a presence in 82 countries in the six continents and has installed nearly 180 GW globally.

In the overseas market, BHEL is presently executing various types of hydro, thermal and gas based power projects, including the prestigious 2x660 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project in Bangladesh.

First Published: Tue, December 12 2017. 19:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements