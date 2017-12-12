BHEL commissions 54-Mw coal-fired power plant in Indonesia

State-run today announced commissioning of a 54 MW coal-fired captive power project in



The 3x18 MW power project located at Sangatta, East Kalimantan, has been set up by for PT Citra Kusuma Perdana (PT CKP) for their coal-mining operations, said in a statement.



For the project, the company has designed, engineered, manufactured and supplied the boiler, (BTG) island and associated auxiliaries along with supervisory services during erection and commissioning.has executed several projects in the region including projects in Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. In Indonesia, the company has earlier successfully executed a 2x30 MW boiler project for PT Makmur Sejahtera Wisesa (PT MSW); and 2x11 MW and 1x15 MW captive power projects for PT Indo Bharat Rayon (PT IBR).An integrated power plant equipment manufacturer with over 50 years of experience, the company today has a presence in 82 countries in the six continents and has installed nearly 180 GW globally.In the overseas market, is presently executing various types of hydro, thermal and gas based power projects, including the prestigious 2x660 MW Maitree in Bangladesh.