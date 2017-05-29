BHEL Q4 net profit down 57% at Rs 215 crore

Total standalone income decreased to Rs 10,302.79 cr in Q4 from Rs 10,870.49 cr a year ago

State-run BHEL's standalone net profit declined by 57 per cent to Rs 215.55 crore in the fourth quarter (Q) ending March 31, 2017, as against Rs 505.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (FY) due to lower income and provisions for higher wages.



According to the company's statement in a filing, the total standalone income decreased to Rs 10,302.79 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 10,870.49 crore year ago.



The standalone net profit of the company was Rs 495.86 crore in 2016-17 while it had reported a loss of Rs 709.60 crore in 2015-16.



The standalone total income rose to Rs 30,201.39 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 28,136.09 crore in the previous FY.



The company has made a provision of Rs 961 crore for 2016-17 based on the estimates as per third pay revision committee recommendation in view of pending finalisation of agreement for wage/salary structure due from January 1, 2017.



"During the year, recorded a turnover of Rs 28,840 crore, up 11 per cent over the previous year, after reversing the trend of negative topline growth prevailing for the last three years," Chairman and Managing Director Atul Sobti told PTI.



Sobti said, "The company also returned to profitability with a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 628 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 1,164 crore (IND-AS restated) in the last fiscal. Net profit stood at Rs 496 crore, against a net loss of Rs 710 crore (IND-AS restated) in the previous year."



In addition to the interim dividend of Rs 0.80 already paid, the board has recommended a final dividend Rs 0.78 per share (face value of Rs 2 each) for 2016-17 at its meeting held on Monday.



The company said that the final dividend, if declared by the company in the Annual General Meeting shall be paid/dispatched on October 10, 2017.



The company has an outstanding order book position of Rs 1,05,200 crore as at the end of 2016-17.

Press Trust of India