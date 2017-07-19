Bhushan insolvency case: NCLT asks bankers to provide proof

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)'s Delhi bench on Wednesday reserved its order over the bankruptcy petition filed by the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) against Ltd. In a hearing, the NCLT asked bankers to provide proof of the insolvency professionals qualification before the case is admitted.

The bench also reserved order on the plea filed by Punjab National Bank (PNB) against & Power.

The bankers' petition has not been opposed to by the debtor. The company has dues of more than Rs 40,000 crore and Punjab National Bank's dues are Rs 4,000 crore.

Bhushan Power is one of the 12 cases that were referred to the insolvency route by banks as per the reserve bank's orders.

In the case of Bhushan Steel, the company argued that the dues as stated by are incorrect. The difference would be around Rs 100 crore, the counsel for argued.

Countering their argument, the banker's lawyer argued that SBI's subsidiaries dues have not been added to the ledger.

Further, the banker's counsel said that since the company has been trying to restructure, it should be in a time bound manner. Hence, the insolvency petition should be accepted.

Both the petitions were filed under the Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, where the financial creditor initiates insolvency proceedings with a claim.

While is the lead banker to Bhushan Steel, PNB is the lead banker to and Power.

is claiming to recover Rs 4,295 crore from along with $490 million foreign currency loan.



