Bhushan insolvency case: NCLT asks bankers to provide proof

The bench also reserved order on the plea filed by Punjab National Bank against Bhushan Steel

Veena Mani  |  New Delhi 

Bhushan Steel, Bhushan Power
Bhushan Steel has a liability of around Rs 43,000 crore towards more than 20 banks while Bhushan Power has a liability of around Rs 37,000 crore towards a number of banks

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)'s Delhi bench on Wednesday reserved its order over the bankruptcy petition filed by the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) against Bhushan Steel Ltd. In a hearing, the NCLT asked bankers to provide proof of the insolvency professionals qualification before the case is admitted.

The bench also reserved order on the plea filed by Punjab National Bank (PNB) against Bhushan Steel & Power.

The bankers' petition has not been opposed to by the debtor. The company has dues of more than Rs 40,000 crore and Punjab National Bank's dues are Rs 4,000 crore.

Bhushan Power is one of the 12 cases that were referred to the insolvency route by banks as per the reserve bank's orders. 

In the case of Bhushan Steel, the company argued that the dues as stated by SBI are incorrect. The difference would be around Rs 100 crore, the counsel for Bhushan Steel argued.

Countering their argument, the banker's lawyer argued that SBI's subsidiaries dues have not been added to the ledger.

Further, the banker's counsel said that since the company has been trying to restructure, it should be in a time bound manner. Hence, the insolvency petition should be accepted.

Both the petitions were filed under the Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, where the financial creditor initiates insolvency proceedings with a claim.

While SBI is the lead banker to Bhushan Steel, PNB is the lead banker to Bhushan Steel and Power.

SBI is claiming to recover Rs 4,295 crore from Bhushan steel along with $490 million foreign currency loan.

Further details are awaited

