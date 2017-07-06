Bhushan Steel in deep crisis, net loss widens to Rs 1,130 cr in Q4

Crisis-ridden has reported a of Rs 1,130.65 crore in the fourth ended March 31, 2017, much larger than Rs 756.76 crore mentioned in the unaudited in May this year.



Last month, led by of decided to started proceedings against in Tribunal.

The embattled firm had posted a of Rs 1,185.16 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.According to the audited results, the company's total grew to Rs 5,994 crore from Rs 5,060.47 crore in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)