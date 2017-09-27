Big Bazaar eyes home decor, kitchen segments to achieve Rs 2000 cr target

Big Bazaar has always been seen as a shopping destination for food and, increasingly of late, fashion. But its home section is still largely undiscovered and under leveraged, by both existing as well as new shoppers. A new campaign titled “Ghar Aaiye Na” aims to make amends. The advertisement celebrates the small moments of joy that families and friends discover within the four walls of a house through sharing and caring, making it truly a “home”. The thematic film opens with a very Indian, warm gestured “Ghar aaiye na” (Welcome home) song that captures ...