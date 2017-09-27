Big Bazaar eyes home decor, kitchen segments to achieve Rs 2000 cr target

Big Bazaar has always been seen as a shopping destination for food and, increasingly of late, fashion. But its home section is still largely undiscovered and under leveraged, by both existing as well as new shoppers. A new campaign titled “Ghar Aaiye Na” aims to make amends. The advertisement celebrates the small moments of joy that families and friends discover within the four walls of a house through sharing and caring, making it truly a “home”. The thematic film opens with a very Indian, warm gestured “Ghar aaiye na” (Welcome home) song that captures ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?