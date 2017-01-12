Company
TCS names Rajesh Gopinathan as MD and CEO
Business Standard

Biggest synergy with Airtel is its 250 mn user base, says payments bank CEO

Interview with Shashi Arora

Karan Choudhury  |  New Delhi 

Capitalising fully on the infrastructure of the country’s largest telecom player Airtel, its payments bank, which has gone live, is banking on the 250 million strong prepaid customer base to become a formidable player. Shashi Arora, managing director and chief executive officer of Airtel Payments Bank, tells Karan Choudhury by the end of 2017 the bank will bring 5 million merchants on the platform. What is the roadmap for the payments bank? Do you have a first-mover advantage? Yes, we have the first-mover advantage because we are the first to hit the ground. The ...

