Binani sale: SC won't interfere, pushes Dalmia Bharat's plea back to NCLAT

The Supreme Court on Thursday showed its disinclination for the second time to interfere into the ongoing saga on the Binani Cement takeover. Although it disposed off the case put forward by Dalmia Bharat to override NCLT's order, it ordered the NCLAT to expedite the hearing on Dalmia Bharat's plea there without adjournment.

Noting that Dalmia Bharat's allegations are pending before the NCLAT, justice Rohinton Nariman and justice AM Sapre, put the case back to NCLAT while directed NCLAT to hear the case on a daily basis from May 22 this year.

A source close to Dalmia Bharat explained that the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday on its appeal hasn’t closed the door for it for further appeal.

“In case Dalmia Bharat is not happy with the NCLAT order, it may again appeal to the Supreme Court”, the source said adding that its ruling will only further accelerate the case in NCLAT for a faster order on the Dalmia Bharat appeal. This appeal had asked for a stay on the order passed by the Kolkata bench of NCLT.

Previously, when Binani Cement had approached the Supreme Court to seek permission for an out-of-court settlement with its lenders and terminate insolvency proceedings against it, the country’s top court had showed its disinclination to hear the matter. The applicant however, then had withdrew its case before any judgement could be passed.

However, following Dalmia Bharat Cement’s letter to Binani Cement’s resolution professional (RP) and its Committee of Creditors (CoC) which alleged UltraTech Cement to stand disqualified to bid under Section 29A of the IBC, the RP is most likely to conduct an internal investigation on the charges and then ask UltraTech for its views on his findings.

Although the Supreme Court’s decision doesn’t halt the CoC from discussing the UltraTech offer, this letter may lead to further delay of the crucial CoC meeting.

Sources aware of this development told Business Standard that cancellation of the CoC meeting, which was scheduled on Thursday this week, is an evidence of the RP’s motive to go ahead with his examination on the allegations.

The RP had called for a CoC meeting on Thursday but cancelled the same on its eve after he and the CoC received the aforesaid letter from Dalmia Bharat.

Section 29A deals with ineligibly clauses. As per Section 29 (A) (c) of the IBC, any person or promoter who is managing a company classified as non-performing asset for a period of one year till commencement of insolvency proceedings stands disqualified. The provision mentions that any other person acting jointly or in concert with the ineligible resolution applicant also stands disqualified.

Referring to several statutory sections of the IBC, Dalmia Bharat’s letter has pointed out that in case RP submits UltraTech’s plan for discussion to the CoC, he violates the law while even if he does and the CoC deliberates on that proposal, the CoC stands guilty of not following requirements under IBC.

As per the source, although the RP has submitted UltraTech’s plan to the CoC as per the order of the Kolkata bench of NCLT, he is at will to do an internal enquiry to find out if Dalmia Bharat’s claims are true and thereafter ask UltraTech to speak on the allegations and his own conclusions.

“It is highly unlikely that after receiving this letter, the RP will call for a CoC meeting without undertaking his own enquiries on this matter. Furthermore, is also most likely that the CoC or the individual lenders will seek legal advice on their own as the plan has already been submitted before them”, the source told this newspaper.

As per this source, RP’s own enquiries on this matter as well as the responses from UltraTech will take time and may not conclude before May 22 – the day when Dalmia Bharat’s plea in NCLAT to obtain a stay on NCLT’s decision will be up for hearing.

Sources among the lenders stated that a CoC meeting is possible only after the RP concludes upon the allegations brought in.

“We have to be very cautious now and not rush things. Previously, during the bidding process in February this year, the RP had checked eligibility of UltraTech and then only had submitted their plan to the CoC. Now, after this allegation, the RP again needs to verify eligibility and resubmit his findings to the CoC. Only after that, a CoC meeting can be held as per IBC”, a lead lender to Binani Cement told this business daily.

However, the CoC is likely to seek legal opinion after RP submits his proposal.

After the RP and the CoC, following NCLT’s order had been in the process of scheduling a date for the CoC meeting to take up UltraTech’s revised offer of Rs. 79.60 billion, which is atleast Rs. 11 billion higher than the one quoted by Dalmia Bharat, the latter had first resorted to filing a plea with the NCLAT, which failed preliminarily, and then approach the Supreme Court with a similar plea, which, in a way, too didn’t stall the CoC meeting. However, the letter sent out by this firm on Wednesday solved its purpose to postpone the CoC meet.

Although the NCLAT didn’t stay the CoC meeting and instead asked it to follow the NCLT’s directive, the Appellate Tribunal had fixed the next hearing date on May 22.

Sources opposing Dalmia Bharat’s takeover plan of Binani Cement, however, claimed that the CoC is likely to meet in the next 3-4 days. Sources suggested that Binani Cement has written to the RP objecting to its postponement and has stated that the CoC meeting should have happened by now as per NCLT’s order or should happen at the earliest.