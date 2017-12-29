Biocon and Mylan's breast cancer biosimilar receives approval from ANVISA

Drug major and Mylan's proposed trastuzumab has been approved by Brazilian regulatory agency ANVISA, through their partner Farmaceutica (Libbs).



trastuzumab, indicated for treatment, has been co-developed by and



In a regulatory filing, said this is the first trastuzumab to be approved inCommenting on the development, CEO and Joint Managing Director Arun Chandavarkar said: "Cancer patients in India and some emerging markets have benefited with our trastuzumab and the approval in will enable affordable access to this critical biologic therapy for treatment of HER-2 positive breast and gastric cancer in the country".said currently trastuzumab will be manufactured by it and supplied to for commercialisation in"Over a period of time the technology will be transferred to and the public partner Butantan through a product development partnership (PDP).Earlier this month, the US health regulator approved trastuzumab. The proposed is also under review by regulatory authorities in Australia, Canada, Europe and several emerging markets.Shares of were trading 0.52 per cent lower at Rs 537.40 apiece on BSE.