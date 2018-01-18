Biocon, Sandoz partner for immunology and cancer biosimilars' development

has signed with Sandoz, the generics arm of the $48.52-billion Pharma giant to jointly invest and co-develop, manufacture and market, a new range of biosimilars in and for the global market. Both firms will have an equal share in the development of biosimilars — a drug that is similar to an existing biological drug and that needs to be approved for safety, purity, and potency by regulators; manufacture and have cost and profit share business model. While will take the product commercially in the regulated US and markets, will have rights to market in the rest of the world, which includes India. "This synergistic partnership (with Sandoz) will enable us to scale up our capabilities for an ‘end to end’ play in the global biosimilars space. We remain committed to pursuing our mission of developing biopharmaceuticals that have the potential to benefit a billion patients across the globe,” said Chairperson & Managing Director in a statement.

already has a global tie-up with Mylan, the US generic Pharma firm that will take its first set of biosimilars in the developed market. Last year, got the approval from the (USFDA) for its first of Trastuzumab that will be sold by Mylan in these markets. Both firms have also resubmitted the filings — trastuzumab and pegfilgrastim in

has taken the insulin glargine in Japan, Trastuzumab & Bevacizumab biosimilars in India and rh-Insulin, Insulin Glargine and Trastuzumab in few emerging markets.

also has a line-up of five biosimilars that it will take to market by 2020.

"Our collaboration with will bolster our existing global biosimilars portfolio comprising antibodies & insulin analogs and will enable us to address the next wave of global biosimilars opportunities.” Arun Chandavarkar, CEO and Joint MD, said.

and have not revealed the biosimilars of drugs that they will be co-develop in the future.

is committed to increasing patient access to high-quality biosimilars and has five biosimilars currently marketed worldwide, as well as a rich global pipeline. is well placedto strengthen its position in the biosimilars space based on its experience and capabilities in development, manufacturing and commercialisation, the statement said.

stock closed Rs 11.40 or 2.07 per cent lower at Rs 539.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday.