Biocon board to consider bonus issue today; shares jump nearly 10%

Biocon's stock zoomed 9.57 per cent to touch its one-year high of Rs 1,168 on BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The scrip of biotechnology firm Biocon on Tuesday surged nearly 10 per cent as the company plans to consider bonus shares at its board meeting on Thursday.

The company's stock zoomed 9.57 per cent to touch its one-year high of Rs 1,168 on BSE.

On NSE, it soared 9.68 per cent to Rs 1,168.80 -- its 52-week high.

On the volume front, 2.47 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 24 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the early trade.

In a filing to BSE on Monday, the company said, "We wish to inform you that consideration and recommendation to issue bonus shares forms part of the agenda of the meeting of Board of Directors of the company scheduled on Thursday, April 27, 2017."

