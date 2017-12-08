Biocon gets shareholders' nod for transfer of biosimilars business

major said it has received shareholders' approval to the resolution for transfer of biosimilars business by way of a slump sale to group entity Biologics



"The resolution for transfer of Biosimilars business of the company by way of a slump sale as 'Going Concern' to Biologics Ltd... has been passed by the members of the company with requisite majority," said.



The regulatory filing to the added that Biologics is a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the company.The special resolution was passed with 99.99 per cent of votes polled through postal ballot, it added.of today closed down 0.12 per cent at Rs 521.60 per scrip on