What's fuelling Adani's Australia drive?
Business Standard

Bira crafts a brand story

Howa home-grown beer label created a niche for itself in a market dominated by global players

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

Two years, four products, seven cities; that is how Bira 91, the Indian beer with a Belgian heart, introduces itself as it gets ready to expand into eight new cities and extend its portfolio of brands in 2017. Ankur Jain, founder of B9 Beverages that owns the Bira 91 brand says that the product is already among the top two in the premium segment  (priced Rs 80 or above for 330 ml) in all the cities that it is present in today and it is giving lager brands Kingfisher, Budweiser and others a run for their market share.   Jain’s Bira 91 made its debut in a handful of pubs in ...

