Birla Corp plans Rs 2,400 cr plant in Maha to ramp up capacity to 20 mtpa

Targeting to increase its production from the current 15.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to nearly 20 mtpa within the next five years, is planning a 4 mtpa greenfield project in Mukutban in Maharashtra, which will help meet the targeted production.

The company has already acquired the land for the new project and is expected to pump in Rs 2,400 crore to build the new plant.

"This plant will be built in phases and will be funded from both internal accruals as well as debt", the company's chairman Harsh V Lodha said on the sidelines of its annual general meeting here.

Lodha is focussing ramping up production in the western-central parts of the country as he expects future demand for to come in from this quarter of the country. Although currently the eastern region has seen the highest surge in demand and many players like JSW Cement, Emami Cement, Shree and others already setting up greenfield or in the construction stage, views the central zone, which spans across eastern Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh-Chattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh as the major consumers in the long run.

"One has to look into demand from a time bound perspective. While currently, the major surge is in the east, in the long term, the growth will continue to come in from the central region", he said while responding to a question from Business Standard.

He added that while the consumption in the country is poised to grow, greenfield projects are not coming up in the central region which provides the company with an opportunity to further its market position by expanding in central India.

As per the company, an increase of 38 per cent and 23 per cent in the government's fund allocation towards the housing sector and roads sector to Rs 23,000 crore and Rs 64,900 crore respectively will boost uptake in the coming days. The road sector's budgetary allocation would translate into at least Rs 19,470 crore opportunity for the sector.

Lodha also reasoned that so long has been considered as a commodity mostly used for local consumption on account of huge freight costs and differential state taxes.

"However, the GST regime provides us with the opportunity to expand into new markets from our existing plants", he said.

Besides, it will also pump in another Rs 120-130 crore in the plants it acquired last August from Reliance Company to set-up projects, which will help it generate captive power. These plants, which cost the company to shed Rs 2,400 from its own coffers and pick up a Rs 1,000 crore debt, needs 45 mega watts (MW) of electricity to continue production. The new project will help to cater to 27 per cent of the power requirements while the rest will be bought from external sources.

Although Lodha has finalised on the plan to achieve 20 mt installed in a five-year time frame by means of greenfield expansion, he is also open to undertaking further acquisitions if the opportunity gels with the company objectives.

Currently, the company has clinker and plants in Satna, Chanderia, Raebareli, Durgapur Maihar, Kundanganj and Butibori.

In the last fiscal year, owing to various factors like demonetisation, heavy monsoon and resultant floods in its core markets in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh among others, the company's sales volume declined by 2.5 per cent at 7.8 mt from the year-ago's sale of 8 mt of