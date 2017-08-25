Birla urges telecom regulator to be more 'transparent' in IUC calculation

Chairman of the Aditya Birla group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, has urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to be more “transparent” on how it plans to calculate the inter-connect usage charges (IUCs) between wireless phone operators, which, if reduced, would help only one firm (Jio) and lead to further financial stress in the sector. In a letter to Trai chairman dated August 21 (Monday), Birla said even in the past Trai failed to share its process for reducing the IUC to 14 paise per minute in March 2015. “There needs to be transparency in the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?