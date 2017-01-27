Birth of Brabo gives Tata Motors' arm a reason to smile





arm Solutions Ltd had showcased its indigenously made affordable industrial robot the at the Make in India Summit last year.

Betting on this new product, for which the company estimates sufficient traction among small and medium businesses, expects the robotics vertical to contribute almost 40% of its overall revenues in the next five years, from a marginal share at present.

Amit Bhingurde, TAL’s chief operations officer-robotics, told Business Standard they have already sold around 30 robots after they went to market in October 2016. Of these, only four-five were sold to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the rest being sold to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

currently draws around 70% of its revenues from the aerospace vertical where it is a supplier (tier-I and tier-II) to big names such as Boeing, and Rolls Royce.

The solutions vertical accounts for most of the remaining revenues as the robotics vertical is still in a nascent stage.

But Bhingurde is confident that with a lead pipeline of more than 400 Brabos and plans to focus on exports, the robotics vertical is likely to grow to a 40% share of overall revenue within the next five years.

The Brabo, which can be useful in materials handling, cementing applications, assembly operations etc., has been popular amongst customers, because of its affordability.

It costs between Rs 4.75 lakh and Rs 6.5 lakh, and Bhingurde claims the cost is recovered within 15-18 months of commissioning the robot.

The job that an operator takes seven days to complete is done by a in 2.3 days, thus significantly reducing the turnaround time.

TAL’s team is now working on developing additional features for the robot, including welding, soldering, riveting actions etc.

“With the growing shortage of skilled manpower, ever-increasing wages, IR issues with existing labour unions and changes in regulatory framework, there is a strong case for adopting automation in the industry,” said on its website.

Bhingurde said according to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the demand for industrial robots in India (the category the operates in), is around 6,000 units per annum.

has a capacity of 3,000 robots in a year which can be readily expanded up to 10,000 robots a year based on demand.

Bhingurde, however, feels they are expanding the market by tapping customers. “Nearly, 80% of robots made in India were till date going to OEMs. But, the SMEs represent a huge untapped market,” he said.

has already exported one unit each of the to and and is now working on getting additional international certifications that would enable it to tap more regulated markets such as the US in the long run.

For now, India is definitely the focus market.