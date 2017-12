Blacksoil’s NBFC arm, Blacksoil Capital, has lent Rs 15 crore ($ 2.3 mn) to US-focused online eShakti.com , which is backed by &

customises mainstream fashion clothing for American women offering dresses, tops, skirts and pants.

is promoted by three family offices — Shashi Kiran Shetty, promoter of Allcargo Logistics; Gala Group, promoter of Navneet Education; and Mumbai-based realty expert Virendra Gala.

Blacksoil has disbursed $12.5 mn through 11 innovative venture debt deals in its 15 months of operations. So far, it has done 30 deals across real estate, structured debt, venture debt.