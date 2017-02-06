Blackstone set to buy 15% stake in Raheja rental arm

In a move that further strengthens its position in office properties, private equity giant Blackstone is set to buy a 15 per cent stake in the office holding company of K Raheja Corp, one of the largest developers of information technology parks in the country, said a source in the know. The deal is believed to be of around $250 million (Rs 1,700 crore), valuing the company at $1.6 billion. Blackstone and Raheja had signed an in-principle agreement on the deal and giving final touches to it, said the source. Blackstone, which is the biggest owner of office properties, has ...