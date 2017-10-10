Blackstone, TPG among five firms interested in Monnet

At least five leading companies, which include private equity funds as well as asset reconstruction companies, have expressed interest in bidding for Ispat & Energy Ltd, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings.

These include Reconstruction Company, Blackstone, TPG, AION Capital (a joint venture between ICICI Venture and Apollo Global Management) together with steel major and Hong Kong-based SSG Capital, which buys distressed assets. The National Company Law Tribunal has also appointed Grant Thornton as the interim resolution professional for this deal.

According to sources in the know, these companies, apart from any other which shows interest, are expected to be called to make firm bids some time in the first week of November.

Insiders point out that they are expecting three different sets of bidders: one set are PE funds that will bid on their own, another set will have PE funds bidding in partnership with a steel major, and some steel could bid on their own.

While Edelweiss, AION and did not comment, e-mails sent to SSG Capital and did not elicit any response. A Grant Thornton spokesperson said that due to a confidentiality clause, it would not be able to comment on the specific case.

Ispat is just one of the many steel that are in the NCLT facing various stages of insolvency proceedings. The others include Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel and Electrosteel Ltd. The Reserve Bank of India had issued a list of 12 that would be referred in the first phase to the NCLT.

Ispat was sent for insolvency proceedings despite having an offer from Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Steel, which could not submit a bid for the acquisition of the company. The dispute between the lenders centred around what would be the haircut that bankers would have to take for handing over Ispat to

Ispat’s debt had climbed to over Rs 12,000 crore on March 31, 2016, and the company’s debt to equity ratio hit 9.26 because the industry went through a slowdown. The company was making heavy losses for many years and its net worth had been eroded significantly. Its leading lender, State Bank of India, took the company to the NCLT.

reportedly is also interested in buying out Bhushan Steel. Again, Bhushan Power & Steel is in talks with the Piramal-Bain Fund, KKR and JFE Steel Corporation. However, even other steel companies, which include Tata Steel, Arcelor Mittal and even Posco, analysts say, may be interested in picking up these steel PE fund AION, which has experience in turning around steel assets, had earlier closely looked at picking up a stake in another financially stressed steel company headquartered in Mumbai, but it did not pass muster with the lenders.