Blue Star launches 40 new energy-efficient air conditioner models

and commercial refrigeration major has launched 40 new models with 3-star and 5-star inverters.

The company claims that this range of energy efficiency promises up to 30 per cent extra cooling power resulting in better cooling, temperature pulldown and energy savings.

Blue Star, which turns 75 this year, forayed into the residential segment in 2011.

Currently, the company claims it has a market share of 11.5 per cent.

B Thiagarajan, joint managing director, Limited, said: “The room air conditioners market in India grew by 10 per cent in the period between January and December 2017, whereas registered a growth rate of around 15 per cent. There are strong indications of a severe summer and the market is expected to further grow driven by a rise in demand. We have consistently outperformed the market growth rate year after year since 2011, and the company has gained a significant market share."

"We are optimistic about the future prospects and once again expect to outperform the market and achieve a market share of 12.5 per cent in FY19,” said Thaigarajan.