Blue Star's Q3 net profit rises four-fold to Rs 14.50 cr

Air conditioning major Ltd registered over four-fold increase in its consolidated at Rs 14.50 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, compared to Rs 2.67 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported a total of Rs 926.47 crore for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2016, on a consolidated basis as compared to Rs 733.52 crores in the same period last year (excluding Infotech Ltd's of Rs 61.49 crore), representing a growth of 26%.

Due to the merger of BSIL and its subsidiary, Infotech Business Intelligence & Analytics Private Ltd (BSIBIA) with Limited as well as the re-organisation of Ltd and its wholly-owned subsidiaries in FY16, previous year's numbers have been restated wherever required under IND AS and also to give effect to the restructuring. Therefore, the Q3FY17 performance is not directly comparable with the previous year's numbers.

The operating profit for the quarter stood at Rs 35.08 crore as compared to Rs 23.55 crore in Q3FY16 (excluding BSIL's PBIDTA of Rs 11.65 crore), witnessing a growth of 49%.