BMR Advisors may get breakthrough after 2 years of sell-off negotiations

BMR Advisors, among the country’s marquee tax firms, might finally see a change of hands, two years after negotiations for a sell-off first started and talks were held with professional services firm

This time round, there are more suitors for two key practice areas of the firm, tax and (M&A). Apart from KPMG, and are also believed to be in the fray, a source involved in the negotiations said. While is keen to pick up BMR Advisors' tax practice, seems close to bring into its fold the team, the source added. A proposal from is also on the table, another source said.

While refused to comment on the recent developments, industry sources said the two founding partners, and Mukesh Butani, are not leading the current round of negotiations. “There is kind of divergence in the interest of the founding partners and other partners in the firm,” said a source, a senior partner in one of the Big Four professional service firm. While and are supporting the move, they are likely to pursue their own individual interests after hiving off the practices.

With and not being part of the deal, it will get reflected in the valuation, say industry players. “There will be an impact on the premium multiples that the seller will command,” a source close to the deal said.

In 2015, when there were advanced talks for a merger of the firm with KPMG, issues around valuation, people responsibilities and roles had stalled the process. However, this time around what works in favour of tax experts is the buzz around the implementation of goods and services tax (GST) and the demand in the market for such experts.

Partners of BMRs are believed to have had intense negotiations with prospective suitors — and among themselves — over the last three weeks or so, and a final call on the deal is likely to be taken in course of this week, a source added.

was set up by and in 2004, along with Rajeev Dimri. The group has been reworking its practice areas with more focus on direct and indirect tax and tax-related disputes. In April this year, a team of 38 lawyers, including six partners, of BMR Legal, a sister firm, joined the practice of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.

Most industry experts expect a severe fight for talent in the tax space, following implementation. The Big four professional advisory firms have each cobbled up multi-disciplinary team — of 200 to 400 heads — tapping into the market for GST-related services.