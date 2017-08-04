BMW 330i GT: Rapid through paces and swanky in its character

The new 3 Series Gran Turismo has a gently sloping roofline and broad tailgate, which lend this beauty a definite character. The BMW 330i GT sports new reworked headlamps, tail lamps and rear apron. The twin circular headlamps and bold kidney grille give the fascia a rather sharp look. The headlamp cluster houses Adaptive LED head lights and LED DRLs. A neatly chiselled shoulder line ensures the drama continues seamless from front to back. Adding a little more flavour are frameless windows on all four passenger doors. The side profile is further enhanced with 18-inch alloys that ...