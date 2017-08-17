Premium car maker will bring its ( 6GT) and X3 by next year. The company also said it has stopped manufacturing its small luxury car 1 Series, which has been its entry level car, in India.

is planning to launch in 2018, which will be manufactured from the Chennai plant next year. The company is also planning to launch X3 in India next year.

6GT will create a new segment and new value propositon for the customers who step into executive sedans. It will be class defining technology, space and looks, said Vikram Pawah, president, Group India.

He said the company has completed 10 years of manufacturing in India, while globally it has completed 100 years.

"We are making space in our factory. This year we have not produced any 1 Series, we do not expect to produce it at the moment, we feel customers are asking for a sedan or an SUV and not a hatchback. We have a mini range to cater to the small car market. We will focus on these products to give entire range to our customers," he said.

Over the last decade, the company focussed on strengthening its foundation in the premium segment, has grown to become the segment leader and sustained profitable growth in the last three years.

And now in 2017, the company's strategy and agenda would be 'power to lead', to be strong and the best in every segment, said Pawah, who says wants to create, but not to capture, premium car market in India.

Future looks bright for any brands in India and it is one of the biggest markets. There's a lot of headroom to grow and the key is creating value to the customer.

He added that the next two-three years will define the company's future for 10 years.

The German automaker has invested Rs 1,250 crore in India till now. The company aims to increase its sales outlets to 50 in 2018 from the current 41.

For the 3 and 5 series contributes to nearly 60 per cent of it sales. The 5 series, which is the luxury sedan alone contributes to almost 30 per cent of BMW's sales in India, the largest in the sales pie.

When asked whether the company would look at bringing the electric vehicles and hybrids to India, he said, "We need to address issues related to charging facility. Once the government comes out with a clear timeline and plans then we can bring in. We already have products globally."

Pawah noted that moving to is a welcome move but the issue of fuel availability is not addressed yet.

Commenting on the electric vehicle segment, he said despie wanting to promote alternate energy, the government has increased GST rates.

"GST is a fantastic move, but after a month you cannot comeback and make changes," said Pawah.

The carmaker sells its flagship sports hybrid, the i8, in India, via fully imported route.

The company has 16 models, out of which eight are manufactured in India. While the 1 Series stopped from manufacturing the country from January, this year, it has seven models manufactured. It will start manufacturing the 6GT from the facility next year.

The BMW's Chennai plant currently produces 3 Series, the 3 Series Gran Turismo, 5 Series, 7 Series, X1, X3 and X5. The X6, Z4, M3 Sedan, M4 Coupe, M5 Sedan, M6 Gran Coupe, X5 M, X6 M and i8 are available in the country as completely built-up units.

Speaking about Motorrad, which started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of Group in 2017, he said so far 11 vehicles are brought into the market. The company has appointed four dealers and it will be increased to seven-eight.